Peter Wu Sells 20,000 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Stock

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $903,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 355,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,053,837.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $44.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.37. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.08 and a 12 month high of $45.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $178.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.19 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Cathay General Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.09%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 970,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CATY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

