PetIQ (PETQ) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect PetIQ to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. PetIQ has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.17. PetIQ had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $308.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.16 million. On average, analysts expect PetIQ to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PETQ opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. PetIQ has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.60 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.08.

In other news, Director Scott Huff sold 12,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $268,876.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of PetIQ in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which sells flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as third-party branded products for dogs and cats.

