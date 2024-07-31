Petrofac (LON:PFC) Trading Down 21.1%

Shares of Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC – Get Free Report) dropped 21.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 16.86 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17.35 ($0.22). Approximately 7,697,864 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 7,408,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22 ($0.28).

Petrofac Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of £74.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.78, a PEG ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 13.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 20.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 900.89.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

