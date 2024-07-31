Phillippe Lord Sells 10,000 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) CEO Phillippe Lord sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total value of $2,003,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,266 shares in the company, valued at $18,084,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $203.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $109.23 and a 1-year high of $205.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.96 and its 200-day moving average is $166.86.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $1.14. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $173.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Meritage Homes from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meritage Homes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $572,000. BOS Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 134.5% during the second quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 18.2% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 112,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,218,000 after acquiring an additional 17,342 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,479,000 after purchasing an additional 36,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

