PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) versus ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM) Head-To-Head Contrast

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) and ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PHINIA and ADOMANI’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PHINIA $3.50 billion 0.55 $102.00 million N/A N/A ADOMANI $620,000.00 0.00 -$4.39 million N/A N/A

PHINIA has higher revenue and earnings than ADOMANI.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PHINIA 3.06% 7.52% 3.56% ADOMANI -344.40% -12.40% -12.02%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.9% of PHINIA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of ADOMANI shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of PHINIA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of ADOMANI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PHINIA and ADOMANI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PHINIA 0 0 2 0 3.00 ADOMANI 0 0 0 0 N/A

PHINIA currently has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.72%.

Summary

PHINIA beats ADOMANI on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PHINIA

PHINIA Inc. engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments. The Fuel Systems segment provides advanced fuel injection systems, including pumps, injectors, fuel rail assemblies, and engine control modules; fuel delivery modules; canisters; sensors; and electronic control modules. The segment also offers complete systems comprising associated software and calibration services, that reduce emissions and improve fuel economy for traditional and hybrid applications. The Aftermarket segment is involved in the sale of starters, alternators, and other new and remanufactured products, as well as maintenance, test equipment, and vehicle diagnostics solutions. It servs original equipment manufacturers of passenger cars, trucks, vans, sport-utility vehicles, medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks, and buses, as well as other off-highway construction, marine, and agricultural and industrial applications. PHINIA Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

About ADOMANI

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for fleet vehicles. Its products and services include zero-emission vehicles and chassis; e-trikes; and Neighborhood Electric Vehicles that are enclosed vehicles with seatbelts, climate control, and fold-down rear seats. The company was founded by Edward Riggs Monfort on August 12, 2012 and is headquartered in Corona, CA.

