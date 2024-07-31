Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $51.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.82% from the company’s current price.

PINS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Pinterest stock opened at $37.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.84, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.97. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $23.59 and a 52-week high of $45.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $739.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.96 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. Research analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $481,590.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $168,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 189,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,317,733. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $481,590.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,250 shares of company stock worth $2,191,304. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

