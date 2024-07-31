Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Lowered to $43.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.14% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $37.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.53. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $23.59 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $739.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.96 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $481,590.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $81,711.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,332. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $481,590.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 307,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,304. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leibman Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 49,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

