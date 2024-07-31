Piper Sandler Increases Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Price Target to $18.00

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.66% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

NASDAQ HBNC opened at $16.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Horizon Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $16.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.21 million, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average of $12.56.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $97.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 12,357 shares during the period. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1,656.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

