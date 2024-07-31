Piper Sandler Increases The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target to $125.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $112.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.83% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.12.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE:HIG opened at $111.78 on Monday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $68.82 and a 1-year high of $112.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.30 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $414,809.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,582.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $1,847,801.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,301.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $414,809.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,582.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,499 shares of company stock valued at $9,449,309 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 189.9% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group



The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.



