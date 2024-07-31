Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.30

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 136422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PBI

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.80.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pitney Bowes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBI. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 10.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 216,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 19,690 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 950,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 349,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.