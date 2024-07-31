PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Shares Gap Down to $25.82

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.82, but opened at $25.28. PLDT shares last traded at $25.28, with a volume of 2,761 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of PLDT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.05.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $968.85 million during the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PLDT Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PLDT by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in PLDT by 291.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in PLDT by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PLDT during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PLDT during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. 2.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

