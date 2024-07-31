Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Hits New 12-Month High at $615.00

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 615 ($7.91) and last traded at GBX 608 ($7.82), with a volume of 29187 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 608 ($7.82).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on POLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Polar Capital from GBX 500 ($6.43) to GBX 535 ($6.88) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 515 ($6.62) target price on shares of Polar Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 568.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 506.43. The stock has a market cap of £615.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,714.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 32 ($0.41) per share. This represents a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This is an increase from Polar Capital’s previous dividend of $14.00. Polar Capital’s payout ratio is 13,142.86%.

In other Polar Capital news, insider Gavin Rochussen purchased 18,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 550 ($7.07) per share, with a total value of £100,974.50 ($129,887.45). Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

