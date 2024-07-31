Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Pool were worth $6,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Pool by 5.4% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Pool by 0.4% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in Pool by 4.2% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 6.1% in the first quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Pool stock opened at $372.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $293.51 and a twelve month high of $422.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on POOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pool from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Pool from $305.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.22.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

