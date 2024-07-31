Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.59% from the stock’s current price.

Preferred Bank Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of PFBC stock opened at $87.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $58.52 and a 1 year high of $91.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.09. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $130.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 518.1% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Preferred Bank by 96.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

