Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 300,486 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 138.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 517,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,486 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Leidos were worth $67,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Leidos by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 31,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $131,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,651,929.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LDOS. Barclays boosted their price objective on Leidos from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LDOS

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of LDOS opened at $146.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 62.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.68. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $155.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.05.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.59. Leidos had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

About Leidos

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.