Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 94 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $61,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,148,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,167,913,000 after purchasing an additional 169,897 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 689,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,042,000 after purchasing an additional 11,460 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $392,470,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 440,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Baird R W lowered W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $997.75.

Shares of GWW opened at $966.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $674.41 and a 12 month high of $1,034.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $925.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $943.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total value of $467,667.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

