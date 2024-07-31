Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,756,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,276 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.09% of Open Lending worth $67,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Open Lending by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Open Lending by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Open Lending by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Open Lending Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. Open Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.38. The company has a market cap of $757.92 million, a P/E ratio of 57.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 13.14, a current ratio of 13.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Open Lending had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $30.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LPRO. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Open Lending from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Open Lending

Open Lending Company Profile

(Free Report)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.