Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,506,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,224 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $52,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,727,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,974,000 after purchasing an additional 216,370 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,283,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,343,000 after purchasing an additional 301,011 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 813.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,017,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,713,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,573,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 44.9% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,581,000 after acquiring an additional 851,346 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoubleVerify

In other news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,944 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $35,562.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,650.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,944 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,428 shares of company stock valued at $98,778 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

Shares of DV opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.93. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $43.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.63.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. DoubleVerify’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 16th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on DV. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on DoubleVerify from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.06.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

