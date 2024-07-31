Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 15,975 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 580,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,975 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Post were worth $61,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new position in shares of Post during the first quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Post during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,634,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Post during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $605,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Post in the 4th quarter worth approximately $840,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Post in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Post stock opened at $108.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.64. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.88.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 16,845 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $1,761,650.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 16,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $1,761,650.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,152. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $158,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,762,225.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,345 shares of company stock valued at $2,344,320. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Post from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Post has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

