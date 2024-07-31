Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 22,382 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,382 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $67,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.8% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 2.6% during the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,968.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $119.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.98 and its 200 day moving average is $114.58. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $77.21 and a 12 month high of $123.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $498.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.98 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 23.29%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.78%.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

