Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 2,409,160 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 153.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,978,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,409,160 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $59,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Oscar Health by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,582,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,846,000 after acquiring an additional 337,850 shares in the last quarter. Formation8 GP LLC bought a new stake in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at $47,480,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Oscar Health by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,162,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,942,000 after buying an additional 392,837 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in Oscar Health by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,830,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,903,000 after buying an additional 491,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at $18,781,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Oscar Health Stock Up 2.9 %

Oscar Health stock opened at $17.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.88 and its 200-day moving average is $16.52. Oscar Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Oscar Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OSCR shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of Oscar Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OSCR

Insider Activity at Oscar Health

In related news, COO Steven Wolin sold 18,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $362,092.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,049.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Steven Wolin sold 18,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $362,092.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,049.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mario Schlosser sold 5,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $113,023.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,655 shares of company stock worth $1,589,006. Insiders own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Profile

(Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.