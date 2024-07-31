Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,879,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,701,570 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 5.18% of Relay Therapeutics worth $57,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 25.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RLAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Relay Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.02. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $12.63.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4327.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Relay Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 36,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $332,923.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,948,799.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 9,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $58,487.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 330,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 36,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $332,923.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,948,799.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,041 shares of company stock valued at $668,365. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Relay Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.