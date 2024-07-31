Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stake in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,146,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510,260 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.06% of Ivanhoe Electric worth $70,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mak Capital One LLC boosted its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 1,289,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,994,000 after purchasing an additional 299,018 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 585,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 120,243 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $598,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,361,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,722,000 after purchasing an additional 53,045 shares during the period. Finally, GeoSphere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Andrew Stuart Gibson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,907.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Performance

Shares of IE stock opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.29 and a 52 week high of $16.75.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.80. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative net margin of 3,007.59% and a negative return on equity of 33.64%. The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

About Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

