Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 520,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,659 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $66,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 42,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,786,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 4,941.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Raymond James by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Raymond James from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.89.

Raymond James Stock Up 0.0 %

Raymond James stock opened at $115.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.13. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $91.67 and a twelve month high of $131.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at $5,845,817.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

