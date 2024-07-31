Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,535 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $55,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $115,799,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth about $112,081,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 561.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 273,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,050,000 after acquiring an additional 231,887 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 113.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,936,000 after acquiring an additional 154,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1,044.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 117,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,412,000 after acquiring an additional 107,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CASY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $393.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.22.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

CASY opened at $387.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.44 and a 52-week high of $401.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $363.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.26. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.25%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 12.81%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

