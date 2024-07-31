Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 792,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,982 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $63,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.83.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE stock opened at $82.79 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.58 and a 12 month high of $86.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.87.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.