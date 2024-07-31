Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $51.65 Million Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 463,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.42% of Axcelis Technologies worth $51,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,188.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 627.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACLS shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.33.

In related news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $137,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $117.36 on Wednesday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.77 and a 52-week high of $201.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.80 and a 200-day moving average of $120.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $252.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.55 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 22.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

