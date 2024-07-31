Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $51.98 Million Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 267,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,970 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Hershey were worth $51,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 17,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Hershey by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 294,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $286,245.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,531,729.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $867,450. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Hershey from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Edward Jones reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Hershey from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.89.

Get Our Latest Report on HSY

Hershey Stock Up 0.7 %

HSY stock opened at $193.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.00 and a 200-day moving average of $192.58. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $235.80. The company has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.31%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.