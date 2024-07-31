Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $56.21 Million Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,958 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 34,457 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.30% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $56,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DKS. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 1.0 %

DKS opened at $209.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.65. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.98 and a 1-year high of $234.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.74.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 36.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total transaction of $1,090,118.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,218.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total transaction of $1,090,118.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,218.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,400 shares of company stock worth $1,811,336. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

