Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $61.28 Million Stock Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 669,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 121,809 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.55% of Natera worth $61,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natera by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,044,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,010,152,000 after buying an additional 72,848 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natera by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,703,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,714,000 after buying an additional 112,825 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,970,000. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its stake in Natera by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,110,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,530,000 after purchasing an additional 211,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Natera by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 997,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,509,000 after purchasing an additional 68,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTRA shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Natera in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Natera from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Natera in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total value of $613,683.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,855 shares in the company, valued at $23,209,089.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,496 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total transaction of $613,683.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,855 shares in the company, valued at $23,209,089.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 30,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $3,137,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,495 shares in the company, valued at $21,388,132.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,142 shares of company stock worth $11,843,319 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Natera Stock Down 5.8 %

NTRA stock opened at $97.75 on Wednesday. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $117.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.80 and its 200-day moving average is $93.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 1.48.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.16. Natera had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. The company had revenue of $367.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

