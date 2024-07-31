Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $65.37 Million Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 504,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 234,768 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $65,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.0% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 178.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SRPT. Bank of America increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.72.

In other news, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total transaction of $6,295,840.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,217.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total transaction of $6,295,840.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,217.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $508,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,451 shares of company stock worth $8,086,386. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $143.04 on Wednesday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $173.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,300.36 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.84. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.44) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

