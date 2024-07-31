Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $66.84 Million Stock Position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,204,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,019 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $66,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 1,283.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Ryan Specialty by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

Ryan Specialty Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of RYAN stock opened at $61.74 on Wednesday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.49 and a 52-week high of $62.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.63 and its 200 day moving average is $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 116.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.02%.

About Ryan Specialty

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.