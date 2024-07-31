Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $67.36 Million Holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,088,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 583,078 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies were worth $67,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 103.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATMU opened at $30.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.36 and its 200 day moving average is $27.85. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $33.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

Atmus Filtration Technologies ( NYSE:ATMU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 314.52%. The firm had revenue of $426.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.18 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

ATMU has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

