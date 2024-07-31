Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $67.61 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 410,878 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $67,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,856,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,735,620,000 after buying an additional 2,474,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $516,530,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,345,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,454,000 after acquiring an additional 260,864 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,921,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,019,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,367,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,864,000 after purchasing an additional 525,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DHI. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.60.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DHI opened at $180.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.51. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.08 and a 52-week high of $181.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.71.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

