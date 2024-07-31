Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,002,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $67,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 57.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BYD shares. Argus cut Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $337.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.31.

Insider Activity

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,874 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $100,034.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,802.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boyd Gaming Stock Down 0.9 %

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $60.95 on Wednesday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $68.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.58.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 34.08% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $967.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Boyd Gaming’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Boyd Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.