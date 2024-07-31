Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 563,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.22% of SPX Technologies worth $69,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,173,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,067,000 after purchasing an additional 173,021 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in SPX Technologies by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 809,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,800,000 after buying an additional 106,798 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,528,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SPX Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,143,000 after buying an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SPX Technologies by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 443,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,597,000 after buying an additional 206,054 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on SPX Technologies from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered SPX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SPX Technologies news, insider J Randall Data sold 39,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $5,670,992.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,576,815.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPX Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %

SPX Technologies stock opened at $145.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.61 and a 52 week high of $164.91.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $465.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.05 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 5.32%. SPX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

