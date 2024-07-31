Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stock Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,453,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,996 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.66% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $49,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXTA. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth $12,556,000. MQS Management LLC grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 980.0% during the 1st quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 12,139 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 11,015 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 181,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 746,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,897,000 after purchasing an additional 390,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $36.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AXTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Axalta Coating Systems

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.