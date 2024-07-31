Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 11,655 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 812,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,655 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.15% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $60,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 19.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,658,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,093,093,000 after buying an additional 11,023,109 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,877,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $773,552,000 after buying an additional 2,758,049 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,619,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $506,753,000 after buying an additional 121,154 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,422,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $505,956,000 after buying an additional 537,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $478,594,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $76.75 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $78.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,510.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

