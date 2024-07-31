Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 4,498 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 983,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Corteva were worth $56,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Corteva by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 28,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Corteva by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 52,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 29,026 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTVA opened at $55.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.29, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.81. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $58.76.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 81.01%.

A number of analysts have commented on CTVA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

