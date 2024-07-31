Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 237.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,330 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Nordson were worth $68,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Nordson by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,024,000 after buying an additional 21,016 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 5,590.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 918.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 10,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

NDSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.40.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $248.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $208.91 and a 1-year high of $279.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $233.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.20.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $650.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.06 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 18.23%. Nordson’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 32.42%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

