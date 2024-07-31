Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,073,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80,092 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in ExlService were worth $65,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 1,301.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 85,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 79,606 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ExlService by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 257,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,174,000 after buying an additional 39,537 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ExlService by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,469,000 after buying an additional 905,144 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,725,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,922,000 after acquiring an additional 606,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ExlService by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,176,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $546,208,000 after acquiring an additional 160,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Vivek Jetley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $121,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,108,887.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Narasimha Kini 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vivek Jetley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $121,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 333,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,108,887.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,587 shares of company stock valued at $4,438,140 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXLS shares. Wedbush raised ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

ExlService Price Performance

Shares of EXLS opened at $35.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $35.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.32 and a 200-day moving average of $30.98.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $436.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.81 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

ExlService Profile

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Further Reading

