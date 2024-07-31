Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 118,486 Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,560,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,486 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Structure Therapeutics were worth $66,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Managers LLC increased its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 208.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. TrueMark Investments LLC lifted its position in Structure Therapeutics by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 29,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Structure Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on GPCR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Structure Therapeutics from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Structure Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

Structure Therapeutics Stock Down 8.7 %

NASDAQ:GPCR opened at $36.09 on Wednesday. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $75.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.16.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Structure Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.