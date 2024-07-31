Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 13,831 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 787,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,831 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.14% of General Mills worth $55,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth $240,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1,101.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 37,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 34,045 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Envoi LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.82.

General Mills Trading Up 1.6 %

GIS opened at $68.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.65. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $75.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.61.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 55.68%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

