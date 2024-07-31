Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 142,101 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 697,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 142,101 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.11% of Block worth $58,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Block by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,487,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,089,000 after acquiring an additional 87,826 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the fourth quarter valued at $157,021,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Block by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,799,505,000 after buying an additional 1,277,043 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS lifted its position in Block by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 8,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Block by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,443,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Block news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,443,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $367,345.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 599,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,695,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,505 shares of company stock worth $1,683,811. 10.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Block from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Block from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.25.

SQ opened at $60.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $87.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.88 and a 200-day moving average of $70.35. The stock has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.04, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

