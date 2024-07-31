Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,601 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.78% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $62,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

NASDAQ:COKE opened at $1,140.55 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $614.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1,144.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,044.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $923.28.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $17.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

In other news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

