Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 6,700 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 266,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $67,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 181,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,381,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $925,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 62.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 65,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,442,000 after acquiring an additional 25,082 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2,984.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,479,000 after purchasing an additional 424,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $211.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.79. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $164.00 and a one year high of $261.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.15%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $252.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.71.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

