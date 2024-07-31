Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 90,993 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,298,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 90,993 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.02% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $52,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 517.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,983,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,390 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $44,935,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 250.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,163,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,986,000 after buying an additional 831,199 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 562.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 552,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,218,000 after buying an additional 468,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,090,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 168,176 shares in the company, valued at $9,269,861.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 168,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,269,861.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $269,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,836.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,294,050 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $55.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $57.08.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $195.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.72 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 225.71% and a net margin of 36.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on HALO. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler cut Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

