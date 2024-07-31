Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Position in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,375,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342,130 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Sphere Entertainment were worth $67,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHR. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sphere Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Sphere Entertainment by 7,717.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Sphere Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of SPHR stock opened at $42.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.41. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $51.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sphere Entertainment ( NYSE:SPHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $321.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.65 million. Sphere Entertainment had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 43.36%. The company’s revenue was up 98.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.08) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark began coverage on Sphere Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Sphere Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Sphere Entertainment Company Profile

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

