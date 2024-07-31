Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stock Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,101,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,981 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.22% of Blue Owl Capital worth $58,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 394,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after buying an additional 87,768 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $803,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,690,000. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OWL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.81.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.87. The company has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $20.13.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $486.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.47 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 600.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

