Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prime Medicine were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prime Medicine by 18.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,951,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,700,000 after acquiring an additional 617,310 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Prime Medicine by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 513,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 73,980 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,200,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC raised its position in Prime Medicine by 13.5% in the first quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 85,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 10,153 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prime Medicine alerts:

Prime Medicine Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of PRME stock opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.52. The company has a market cap of $651.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.25. Prime Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $15.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Prime Medicine ( NYSE:PRME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRME. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised Prime Medicine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Prime Medicine to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PRME

About Prime Medicine

(Free Report)

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.